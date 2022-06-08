I grew up in a household with a very 'fend for yourself' mentality. When I was young, I received a small allowance of $30 each week until I started working when I was 14. At this point, it was 100% up to me to make money and provide for myself. My mother has always worked in finance, so the importance of paying your bills and being financially responsible was drilled into me at a young age. So, while I do spend most of the money that I make, my first priority is always bills.