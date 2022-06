9:00am — I recently went through a break-up and we’re co-parenting our two dogs. It’s my week to have them, so I get out of bed and take them on a walk to get them out of the apartment. When I get home, I feed them breakfast. Co-parenting them has been quite difficult because I live in an apartment now and they are quite anxious and bark when I leave the house, so I’m not sure how sustainable it will be to keep them here.