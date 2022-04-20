While sustainable fashion isn't without its problems (classism, size inclusivity and general accessibility, to name a few), you can't deny that trying to make your wardrobe more ethical is a worthy pursuit.
It's Fashion Revolution Week and Earth Month. So whether your motive is treading lighter on the planet, supporting local brands or caring for workers' rights, now is a great time to consider the environmental and social impact of your choices.
We chatted to six Australian women working in the sustainability space to hear their best sustainable fashion advice. You'll be pleasantly surprised that most of their tips don't even require you opening your wallet.