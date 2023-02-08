Mortgage: My mortgage has gone up to $1,700 a month (previously $1,500) despite refinancing to a lower interest rate a few months back. It's still being paid solely by me. The kids (one mine, one my partner's) live here 50/50. They're teens, so they're out and about with friends or their other parents quite a bit.

Credit Card: I pay this off every payday.

Gym: $70

Health Insurance: $125

Phone: $70

Internet: $80

Charity Donations: $50

Utilities: Our bills have gone up a fair bit recently. I now pay $250 for water, $150 for gas, and $300 for electricity every two months. Our consumption has gone up, which I think reflects where our kids are at — they have more showers, put the aircon on when we're not home, charge their phones and practice doing their makeup with the heat lamps on!

Savings Contributions: I still tuck away $500 a month, but it's not stretching as far as it used to. I've had to dip into my savings to pay for the home and car insurance recently — usually, I would have enough there.

Extra Mortgage Contributions: I transfer at least an extra $2,000 each month into my mortgage. I can redraw that money if I need to so it also acts as my emergency fund. I wasn't able to do this with my last bank.