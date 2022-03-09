3:00pm — I take a belated lunch break, letting the dog out for his wee break before I head to the hairdresser. My normal hairdresser is on maternity leave, so I've been hunting around for a new one to replace her for the next year. This hairdresser is young (like, probably just finished her apprenticeship kind of young), but I think she understands what I'm after. We met briefly for a consultation a month ago and I put down a $50 deposit to book in. She does a full head of foils, highlights and lowlights, a toner, treatment and cut. This place is fancy and they have a full drinks menu. They make me some delicious cocktails and it feels like a treat. The damage is $330, not including the deposit from last month. That's twice what I was spending, but I'm so happy with what she's done that I might break up with my old hairdresser. "It's not you, it's me." "There's someone else." It's been so long since I've broken up with someone that I don't know what to do or say. $330