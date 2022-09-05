6:00pm — It's State of Origin night (go the mighty Blues!). I play a modified version of rugby league on the weekends, so I'm off to a teammate's house for dinner and wine. S. is one of my dearest friends. We've always ran in the same circles as we played a lot of sports together, but four years ago, I started playing rugby with her. We've been great mates ever since. She had a baby a year ago, so it's been harder to just head to the pub and watch sport like we used to. Heading to her place is a nice alternative, even more as I can just go wearing track pants and slippers. I'm running a bit late so I have to listen to the start of the game on the radio in the car. When I arrive, her fiancé answers the door. I give him a quick hug and race into the lounge room. He's a Queensland supporter, so anything said tonight is fair game. Highly inappropriate banter ensues, including a lot of yelling and moaning when the Blues lose. We're lucky their daughter sleeps like a champion!