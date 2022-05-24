Here’s Where You Can Find The Best Click Frenzy Fashion Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you're on the hunt for some winter staples, we've got some good news for you: the massive online shopping event that is Click Frenzy Mayhem has officially begun.
From now until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022, big-name fashion retailers and brands like THE ICONIC, New Balance, City Beach and more will be slashing their prices on their threads.
To help you make the most of the 56-hour event, we've curated a running list of the best fashion sales worth shopping during Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022.
If you've been eyeing off a gorgeous new set of winter boots or some lush new work pants, now is the time, friends. From today (May 24) until next Monday, May 30, you can score between 30-40% off thousands of styles and brands including AERE, Alias Mae, Blanca, Calvin Klein and more.
Sunnies are most definitely not just a summer staple. These babies are year-round essentials because UV damage is far from seasonal. Stock up your collection thanks to Sunglass Hut's Click Frenzy Mayhem sale, offering up to a whopping 50% off on high-end brands like Versace, Valentino, Ray-Ban, Oakley and more.
Don't sleep on Princess Highway's epic prints and knits. Not only will they elevate your dark academia winter 'drobe, but they're also great staples for layering. Plus, how can you pass them up at up to 60% off?
Digging the cutout look this winter? Or maybe you're into graphics and mesh? City Beach's range of bold colours and prints will spice up your winter looks. All you have to do is buy one full-priced item, then add the code 'FRENZY' to the checkout, and you'll get your second item 50% off. T&Cs apply.
If you're still hanging on to that sports bra from 2013 (yes, we're talking about the one that's been worn to the point of stains and holes), there's no better time than now to invest in some new activewear. Luckily, our faves over at New Balance have got you sorted with up to 40% off selected styles this Click Frenzy Mayhem.
Keen to check out more of the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales? You can find our full round-up here and our dedicated beauty edit right here.