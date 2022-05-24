Story from Australian Fashion Week

Here’s Where You Can Find The Best Click Frenzy Fashion Sales

Tiffany Forbes
If you're on the hunt for some winter staples, we've got some good news for you: the massive online shopping event that is Click Frenzy Mayhem has officially begun.
From now until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022, big-name fashion retailers and brands like THE ICONIC, New Balance, City Beach and more will be slashing their prices on their threads.
To help you make the most of the 56-hour event, we've curated a running list of the best fashion sales worth shopping during Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022.

THE ICONIC: Up to 40% off women’s fashion

If you've been eyeing off a gorgeous new set of winter boots or some lush new work pants, now is the time, friends. From today (May 24) until next Monday, May 30, you can score between 30-40% off thousands of styles and brands including AERE, Alias Mae, Blanca, Calvin Klein and more.
Alias Mae
Rome Leather Ankle Boots
$188.97$269.95
The Iconic
Blanca
Benny Shirt
$137.40$229.00
The Iconic
AERE
Linen Wide Leg Pants
$84.00$120.00
The Iconic

Sunglass Hut: Up to 50% off selected styles

Sunnies are most definitely not just a summer staple. These babies are year-round essentials because UV damage is far from seasonal. Stock up your collection thanks to Sunglass Hut's Click Frenzy Mayhem sale, offering up to a whopping 50% off on high-end brands like Versace, Valentino, Ray-Ban, Oakley and more.
Versace
Versace Ve4361 Biggie
$312.00$390.00
Sunglass Hut
Oakley
Oakley Evzero Path
$115.00$230.00
Sunglass Hut
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Rb4122
$89.50$179.00
Sunglass Hut

Princess Highway: Up to 60% off selected styles

Don't sleep on Princess Highway's epic prints and knits. Not only will they elevate your dark academia winter 'drobe, but they're also great staples for layering. Plus, how can you pass them up at up to 60% off?
Princess Highway
Frida Knit Top
$70.40$88.00
Princess Highway
Princess Highway
Elena Jean
$78.40$98.00
Princess Highway
Princess Highway
Elsie Patchwork Overall
$43.20$108.00
Princess Highway

City Beach: Buy one, get one 50% off

Digging the cutout look this winter? Or maybe you're into graphics and mesh? City Beach's range of bold colours and prints will spice up your winter looks. All you have to do is buy one full-priced item, then add the code 'FRENZY' to the checkout, and you'll get your second item 50% off. T&Cs apply.
My Fifth Season
Dua Knit Top
$49.99
City Beach
MRKT.
Amazing Sweets Baby Tee
$29.99
City Beach
Ava And Ever
Arizona Mesh Tee
$19.99
City Beach

New Balance: Up to 40% off selected styles

If you're still hanging on to that sports bra from 2013 (yes, we're talking about the one that's been worn to the point of stains and holes), there's no better time than now to invest in some new activewear. Luckily, our faves over at New Balance have got you sorted with up to 40% off selected styles this Click Frenzy Mayhem.
New Balance
Nb Hero Bra 3.0
$30.00$50.00
New Balance
New Balance
237
$91.00$130.00
New Balance
New Balance
Accelerate Capri
$36.00$60.00
New Balance
Keen to check out more of the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales? You can find our full round-up here and our dedicated beauty edit right here.
