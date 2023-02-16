13 Celebrities Wearing Aussie Designer Favourite Camilla And Marc

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Camilla and Marc is a household name in the Australian fashion scene, and has continually been the label of choice for the rich and famous both here and abroad.
The sibling duo behind the Sydney brand — Camilla Freeman-Topper and her brother Marc Freeman — have been creating sharp, androgynous silhouettes since 2003. Camilla and Marc prides itself on offering "timeless, modern and tailored with an unexpected edge". Just take it from the models, influencers and celebrities who are drawn to the timeless cuts, monochrome colours and sleek tailoring.
Over the last six months in particular, some of the biggest names in the world have donned the Australian label's blazers, dresses and pants while doing interviews, catching up with friends or just hitting the town. It's a timely recognition, given that Camilla and Marc received the Designer of the Year award at the 15th Australian Fashion Laureate Awards just last November.
Ahead, we take a look at 13 stars who've been seen rocking Camilla and Marc.