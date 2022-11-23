11 Terry Towel Pieces That’ll Instantly Elevate Your Poolside Style

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As the weather starts to heat up, many of us will flock to our nearest beach, book in hand, ready to 'gram up the coastal skyline.
While summer is a chance to rock your newest swimsuit, being armed with a cover-up will ensure you're protected from the sun's harsh rays, will help absorb any residual water and let you meander from the pool to whatever plans your social life throws at you. This season's trending style? Terry towelling everything.
From terry bags and slides to hats to clothing — the trendy material is no longer reserved for kids.
Here are our top picks for the best terry towel robes, dresses, rompers and sets that'll not only compliment your best bikini or one piece, but up your style game at the same time.