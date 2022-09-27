Street View: What People Are Wearing In Darwin, Northern Territory

Welcome to the 10th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
You wouldn't be able to tell that this batch of street style photos was shot at the end of winter. Photographer Kate Dinning hit the streets of Darwin in the Northern Territory and met with locals who were eager to show off their colourful 'fits.
Here you'll find a couple of famed Akubra hats, a penchant for prints and open-toe sandals ruling the streets. Sunnies and big tote bags are a must — especially when perusing the market scene in Parap and Nightcliff.
Scroll on through to gawk at some of Darwin's best street style on offer!