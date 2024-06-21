All linked products are independently selected by our editors, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In the beauty world, new products launch every single day. So, it's hardly surprising that so many of us tend to always look to what's new, exciting... chic.
In the pursuit of finding the right skincare for our specific skin woes, we turn to heavy glass jars filled with sumptuous rich face creams to slather in winter, or boldly scented body lotions to hydrate our dry limbs. Body washes, serums, and facial massagers sneak into our morning routines, allowing us a moment of luxury and self-care before we face the day. But amongst all the newness, it's the reliable chemist products that are often forgotten about.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This is a shame, because pharmacies often sell some of the best skincare products on the market. Though their packaging may be humble or downright daggy, the non-irritating products do their job well and often without being loaded with common irritants like excess fragrance. There's one brand in particular that I always turn to when I've gotten a bit too excited by a lovely scented product that, quite frankly, flares up my dermatitis like nothing else.
Of course, that brand is QV. I can't explain it, but it's my comfort skincare brand — the one I turn to when my skin needs a little cuddle. Dermatologist-tested and recommended, QV has a range of deeply hydrating and lightweight skincare products, and the real beauty of them is that they do their jobs without any fuss or fanfare. I love an expensive skincare product, but sometimes it's the simple and affordable products that are best.
Ahead, you'll find the three QV products that I finished up this week alone, and don't you worry, I've already ordered replacements.
The QV Gentle Wash is my go-to in the shower. I always buy the big 500ml or 1L bottles, as these last for months in my shower, but you can also buy a smaller bottle if that's your preference.
The body wash is lightweight in texture (it's a milky cream-gel consistency) and doesn't lather, but it's satisfyingly hydrating without leaving any filmy residue on the skin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The real beauty of this wash is its ability to hydrate my scaly limbs in winter (important because I hate applying body moisturiser under clothing), while still being light enough for summer showers. It's soap-free and non-drying, which is necessary as I get quite bad dermatitis on my hands during winter — and this wash doesn't irritate it. I've been through countless bottles of this stuff.
I can't stress enough how much I hate applying body moisturiser. Even when my dry legs are crying out for moisture, I still struggle to slather on a layer, even though I know it's good for me. The main reason is that applying a cold cream to my body in winter is unappealing, but the feeling of putting clothes on over moisturiser is also a huge ick.
This lotion is different. It's a gel moisturiser, rather than a thick cream, and it sinks in immediately, leaving no wet feel to the skin. Though I'm more likely to use a thicker moisturiser at night (when I can be bothered), this is the one I use in the morning, when my body skin starts to itch from neglect. It also claims to be suitable for anyone with eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.
I first turned to this moisturiser on the recommendation of a dermatologist when I started on a strong medication for acne four years ago, and I've been using it ever since. It's a light gel moisturiser that feels soothing to apply and hydrates my chronically dry skin, even in the depths of winter.
The tube is big for a moisturiser (75g compared to the industry standard 50g), but the formula is also extremely elegant. It is fragrance- and colour-free, non-comedogenic (ideal for acne-prone skin) and is designed with irritated and sensitive skin in mind. It also contains calming vitamin E, as well as pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide). Like the two other products above, I will never stop buying this moisturiser and recommend it to anyone who will listen.