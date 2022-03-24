Joyous Jewels: Where To Shop The Best Maximalist Jewellery

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While timeless fine jewellery will always have a place in our hearts, we can't deny the allure of craft jewellery, in all its curated chaos. A cornerstone of the Avant Basic movement, the craft jewellery aesthetic is characterised by its 'kindergarten kitsch' and mood-boosting patterns and textures.
From bright and chunky necklaces to resin rings and friendship bracelets, the key to incorporating craft jewellery pieces into your wardrobe is simply to embrace their chaos. Unlike other accessories where layering and styling can be an art form in and of itself, these pieces work — and can actually look even better — when thrown together with an assortment of other statement pieces.
Particularly as we begin our descent into dreary weather, what better way to liven up a look than with these nostalgia-inducing bits and pieces? And not only are they fun to look at, but they're also pretty simple to DIY if you have the right tools.
So if you're ready to lean into the wholesome trend, scroll on for our edit of the maximalist, Avant Basic pieces that'll inject some joy into your rainy day outfits this season.