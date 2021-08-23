The Aussie Jewellery Brand Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing

We've been swooning over the glorious style of celebs enjoying their hot vaxxed summer. Does it inspire bitter envy? Well, yes. But what is social media if not a vehicle to simultaneously fuel jealousy and escapism?
As we head into the warmer months and are trading in our weighted blankets for hopes of a lockdown-free summer, we're taking style notes from some of the world's biggest celebrities.
And it turns out, some of them are donning jewellery from Australian brands. There's one in particular that has captured the attention of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber recently — Arms of Eve.
This Australian jewellery label was created by designer and creative director Kerryn Langer, who was inspired by her prolific travels to create pieces that are vacay-ready.
We've seen Dua Lipa holidaying in Albania wearing Arms of Eve's Odette Necklace in Purple Jade, a half-and-half design that features freshwater pearls and Purple Jade gemstones. Dua also took Arms of Eve's Aaliyah necklace for spin, pairing it with a white cut-out dress.
Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the brand's Cosmos Gold & Mother of Pearl Earrings during a workout, pairing them with a matching black exercise set and low pigtails.
Hailey Bieber wore Arms of Eve's Allegra hoops in her Next Chapter documentary with Justin Bieber. These simple hoops are chunkier than your average pair and have a slightly crinkled texture.
Arms of Eve is no stranger to celebs, with Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ruby Rose also having been snapped in its jewels.