Consider Refinery29's team not as Santa's little helpers, but as yours. We're here to make Christmas shopping as easy breezy as possible, from unique gift ideas for your hard-to-shop-for friends to surfing the internet for the best luxury presents for your favourite person. Speaking of luxury — since it's Christmas and you might be in the mood to spend a little bit more, we've curated a list of lavish presents that won't blow your end-of-year budget. Behold: luxury gifts under $150.
You'll find a splendid mix of home items like baking essentials and martini glasses to ring in the new year, along with shiny brooches, luxe leather belt bags and even a designer tote bag. If it all sounds too good to be true for under $150, it's not — keep on reading to see it all.
So happy shopping, readers. May your holidays be merry and bright.