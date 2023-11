Consider Refinery29's team not as Santa's little helpers, but as yours. We're here to make Christmas shopping as easy breezy as possible, from unique gift ideas for your hard-to-shop-for friends to surfing the internet for the best luxury presents for your favourite person. Speaking of luxury — since it's Christmas and you might be in the mood to spend a little bit more, we've curated a list of lavish presents that won't blow your end-of-year budget. Behold: luxury gifts under $150.