Behold: The Best Luxury Gifts Under £100

Consider the R29 shopping team not as Santa’s little helpers, but as yours. We’re here to make holiday shopping as easy breezy as possible, from unique gift ideas for your hard-to-shop-for friends to surfing the internet for the best luxury presents for mums. Speaking of luxury — since it’s the holidays and you might be in the mood to spend a little bit more than £50, we’ve curated a list of lavish presents that won’t blow your end-of-year budget. Behold: luxury gifts under £100.