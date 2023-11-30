Behold: The Best Luxury Gifts Under £100

Consider the R29 shopping team not as Santa’s little helpers, but as yours. We’re here to make holiday shopping as easy breezy as possible, from unique gift ideas for your hard-to-shop-for friends to surfing the internet for the best luxury presents for mums. Speaking of luxury — since it’s the holidays and you might be in the mood to spend a little bit more than £50, we’ve curated a list of lavish presents that won’t blow your end-of-year budget. Behold: luxury gifts under £100.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.