At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We’ve begrudgingly come to terms with the fact that instead of heading to the beach every day this summer, we’ll be on our way to the office. And, frankly, the thought of wearing our normal work wear in the impending beyond-humid temps is enough to induce a serious case of hot flashes.
So, you better believe we'll be buttoning up breathable linen pants that will keep us cool in every sense of the word. There is no doubt that linen is the ultimate summer hero fabric, thanks to its natural fibres, breathability and sweat-wicking abilities.
The material is sure to keep you cool, no matter how sweaty your commute is, which is why we're glad designers are utilising linen in all matter of pants and trousers this season.
From wide-leg palazzo styles to tailored iterations, zip-front silhouettes or elasticated waists, linen trousers are a summer investment you won't regret.
Looking good this season? It's not sweat. Keep scrolling for the best linen pants available right now. And if you're in the market to upgrade your linen, be sure to check out our edit of the best linen dresses and the best linen shirts, as well.