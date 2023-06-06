ADVERTISEMENT
Aussie brand Kip & Co is a homewares brand that has exploded over the last few years. Known for its bold and eclectic designs, it brings a vibrant, distinctly Aussie aesthetic to the world of home decor. Founded in Melbourne by three friends (Kate, Hayley and Alex), Kip & Co has quickly become a household name, captivating maximalist homewares lovers with its love for colour, pattern and texture.
If you're looking to add a pop of colour to your home, you'll find it here, from linens to tableware, loungewear and beach towels featuring a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues. Here are some of R29's favourite products at Kip & Co right now.