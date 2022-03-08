There are two kinds of people in this world: those who see a trip to IKEA as a daunting, arduous task they must endure when in desperate need of affordable homewares, and those that see IKEA for what it is: a haven of organisation and life-bettering goods. Whichever camp you fall into, there's no getting around the fact that IKEA's offerings — while incredible — can be a lot. You could spend hours navigating their market halls and still barely scratch the surface. But that doesn't mean you need to miss out on the great homewares begging to be discovered, some of which are not as obvious or commonly known as others.
Because not everyone has the time, energy or patience, we thought we'd help out by providing a guide to our IKEA recommendations. From the $79 armchair that has saved one editor's WFH space to the basket that hides all unsightly things and the lamp that makes a house feel like a home, read on for team R29's favourite IKEA finds.