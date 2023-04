Are They Cute Or Are They Just Convenient?

In this case, Grace says it might be helpful to branch out and think about different things you find attractive in a person, ranging from looks to personality, to help you be more open to a wider range of potential partners. At the same time, you'll need to reflect on your broader values and what you want out of a relationship to help you find a truly suitable partner . We also need to be wary of playing romantic or sexual "games" when it comes to attraction and seeking out new people. While it can be fun in the initial phase, we should consider not focusing too much on the novelty or the chase, and not letting it run our relationships. It shouldn't come as a surprise to any of us that attraction alone doesn't make for a perfect or even suitable pairing.