How Anime Made Me Love My Full Black Self

Japanese animation influenced other Black women’s lives as well. "Anime is something that has stuck with me since I was literally a child," Mimi, a longtime favourite Black cosplayer of mine, told Refinery29. She refused to let the lack of Black characters in popular series and the aforementioned racism within the anime community limit her artistry. Instead, she let the love from her fans outweigh the hate. "Fast-forward a few years and my favourite anime to this date remains Nana and Hunter x Hunter . In terms of fashion, Nana Osaki is literally me." Getting Animated podcast host and avid anime fan Destiny Leclerc shared a similar relationship to the art form. "The one that really changed me and made me into an anime fan was Peach Girl ," she revealed to me during a lively phone conversation. The series followed the life of Momo Adachi , a 15-year-old Japanese high school student who was mistreated by classmates because of her tanned complexion."I was 14, I lived in Florida," said Leclerc. "[Momo] is like, This boy that I like doesn’t like me because he doesn’t like girls with dark skin! I was like, Ugh! She’s just like me for real."