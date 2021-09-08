Air Purifying Plants For A Fresh And Clean Home

As anyone who lives in a crowded city will know, pollution on our streets is at a critical level. But have you ever stopped to consider what the pollution levels might be like inside your house?
Indoor pollution is something that we've become increasingly worried about over the past few years and, with more and more of us working from home for the near foreseeable, it's kinda something that needs addressing. Like, yesterday.
According to the World Health Organisation, up to 4.3 million people die a year from diseases related to indoor pollution. True, a lot of indoor pollution around the world can be attributed to those who cook inside on indoor fires, and use solid fuels (like coal) to heat their homes but also, indoor pollution can stem from cleaning products, air fresheners and things like faulty boilers. In fact, in the UK alone, 40,000 people are estimated to die each year due to indoor pollution, according to a report from the Royal College of Physicians.
So what to do? You could get an air purifier. Although these can be expensive. Another tip is to fill your home with plants. In 1989, NASA found that the leaves, roots, soil and microorganisms of plants can also help reduce indoor pollution. They recommend having one plant per every 100 square feet of the house — roughly 30 square metres.
But which ones work best? Click through to find out.