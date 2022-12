12:00pm — We’re meant to have a lecture from 11am to 1pm today but my friend and I skip the lecture and instead head out onto the grass to do some study ourselves. Over the course of the afternoon, people come back to campus and we have a few more friends join us. They tell us all about their stories of getting back through the floodwaters . Thankfully, everyone got home and back in one piece, but there are a few of my friends who aren’t able to make it up this week as they’re flooded in or the roads are in too poor condition. I also check my bank account and see that my Youth Allowance has come in for the fortnight. It’s really not much, but it's better than nothing. I've already come to terms with the fact that scholarships and savings are paying for me to be up here.