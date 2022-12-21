I do still worry about money now. Late last year, I had a reaction to my COVID vaccine that left me with two heart conditions and unable to work for over six months (something I was in the middle of being diagnosed for during my last Money Diary). I’m in the process of claiming lost earnings, and pain and suffering costs in excess of $15,000 via the government vaccine claims scheme. It all shook me and left me thinking I should live my life to the fullest as I don’t know what’s going to happen next, but also that I still want financial stability. I'm having to fight hard to make sure I am adequately compensated for my suffering. I’m currently unemployed whilst living on campus for university, and am planning an exchange for university next year, which is looking like it’s going to cost a fair chunk. So yes, I definitely still worry about money now.