Of course, context matters, says Megan Fleming, PhD, a sex and relationship therapist in New York City. If you're flirting with someone in an effort to make your partner jealous or because you don't feel happy in your relationship anymore, then that's a problem. And if your partner flirts with other people in front of you, that can be a sign of disrespect, Perel said. It all depends on the "rules" of your relationship. Flirting is totally fine as long as you're doing it with your partner's permission, and not in a deceptive way. So, if you know you're a naturally flirty person, make that clear to your partner. You can say something like, "Hey, I just want you to know that I'm a flirty person, but my flirting with other people doesn't mean I'm not 100% committed to you," Dr. Fleming says.