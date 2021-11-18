How Each Zodiac Sign Acts When They Have A Crush

Your palms start to sweat. You end up tongue-tied mid-conversation. You can't seem to think about anything else. You've got a crush, that much is clear. But how that instant feeling of infatuation makes you feel (and what you do about it) is extremely personal. If only there was a clear astrological marker that could tell you more about what happens when you catch feelings.
Oh wait, there is.
As you may already know, Venus rules our love lives, governs how we flirt, and, in turn, should be the planet that informs our crushing style. So, as you pore over your sign's info, be sure to read about your Venus sign (and not just your sun sign). If you don't know yours off the top of your head, don't worry: Checking your birth chart online is a snap.
Now that you know what your Venus sign is, read on to discover what your sign it says about how you deal with a crush.