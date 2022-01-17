What Sheri has seen as a frequent presenting factor in couples therapy is what she calls a "values gap", which she defines as "a difference in what [a couple’s] respective priorities are in life". Sometimes, of course, that overlaps with age. Said priorities could be "children, or not having children, or wanting to maybe go out more, socialise more or less". In my relationship, the values gap plays out in decisions about where we want to live. My partner is gung ho for an imminent escape to the country, while I still love breathing in the Big Smoke – but I don’t see this as necessarily directly related to how old we are. We could, for instance, have different lifestyle cravings if we were exactly the same age or if our age gap were inverted. Either way, we compromise. Meeting halfway has helped us overcome this by planning to inch further into the ‘burbs for our next move.