Every evening, I tell myself that tomorrow will be the day.
Tomorrow-me will give myself a blow dry that would make all the Matilda Djerf TikTok girlies envious. Tomorrow-me will learn how to contour properly. Tomorrow-me will mindfully apply my skincare while listening to positive affirmations.
In reality, I usually wake up twenty minutes before I need to leave for the train, haphazardly chuck on some sunscreen and BB cream and promise myself that tomorrow, it’ll be different.
While this may just say a lot about me as a person, the truth is, it can be hard to fit time in for an extensive beauty routine when you’re not a morning person. To help you get out the door on time for that 8am lecture or early work meeting, we’ve found six beauty habits that fit easily into your evening routine. So go ahead and hit that snooze button.
Style your hair before bed
Doing your hair in the evening will save you a good chunk of time the next day – especially if you have thick or curly hair. To keep your freshly styled ‘do in place, consider a silk hair wrap or silk pillowcase.
As hair stylist Justine Marjan told Refinery29, "Silk pillowcases don’t pull and absorb moisture from the hair the way cotton pillowcases do. Because of this, the oils stay in your hair, resulting in healthier, smoother, shinier hair.” In the morning, your tresses may just need a little zhuzh and brush through (depending on your hair type) and away you go.
Serum in the evening
Some people may enjoy applying serums morning and night, but if you’re short on time, why not make your evening skincare work harder? Multivitamin serums like the kit: (F)A.C.E Serum contain vitamin A, E and C and only need to be applied once a day. Vitamin A targets cell turnover, which happens naturally in your sleep anyway, so those skin cells are getting a double dose of rejuvenation. Applying a Vitamin C serum in the evening also means you don’t need to wait for it to sink in before applying your SPF – because you’re heading to sleep. Easy as.
Shave the time
If you’re an evening shower person (and if you shave your body hair), shaving and moisturising before bed can save you a good twenty to thirty minutes in the am. Plus, what feels better than getting into fresh clean sheets with moisturised skin? You're relaxed, you're hydrated, and now, time-rich.
Face mask in your dreams
Face masking on a Sunday afternoon is heavenly but during the week, you may have less time to indulge in a deep skincare treatment. Multitasking your beauty and sleep routines means that your skin will get the benefits of a moisturising treatment without you losing zzzs.
Kit:’s Melatonin Night Balm is a rejuvenating sleep-in treatment that nurtures your skin overnight for firmer and more hydrated skin. The melatonin gives your skin antioxidants to fight free radicals, while the Japanese grape extract improves your skin's barrier function. A win-win.
Pay yourself lip service
I don’t know about you, but my lips are one of the first ways I can tell that I need some serious hydration. And, in the morning, they can often be neglected as I’m rushing around trying to get everything else ready.
Overnight lip masks can help to keep your lips soft and supple and reduce flakiness. Simply put a generous layer on before you turn the lights out and you won’t need to think about them again until lunchtime.
Get your beauty sleep
All these routines and products can help you to save time and keep you glowing but the best overnight beauty ritual is sleep itself. A solid bedtime routine can help you get quality sleep, which in turn plays a role in restoring the immune system. Changes in the immune response can affect collagen production, the protein that keeps our skin looking firm, smooth and strong. All this just means that if we focus on our sleep hygiene, our skin (as well as our health and our mood!) will be better for it.
