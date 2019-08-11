Can You Hack Your Body Clock To Become A Morning Person? I Tried It Out

Being up so early means I am smashing through work (invoicing, transcribing) and then feeling more relaxed at a meeting later and the dentist at 3pm. Work often involves a lot of panic – I get emails from editors when they need something for a feature or send back an edit, and it’s often on their schedule rather than mine. Being up earlier means I can beat that by getting back to them before they’re at their desk. It gives me a feeling of lightness, of control and relief, and it’s having such an impact that I truly feel I want to start the working day earlier. I am more at peace with myself and even my work. I’m enjoying ticking things off a list before the rush of the day begins. I can’t believe it, but I am seriously into this lark business.