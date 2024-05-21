Are Farmer Joe & Sarah Still Together From Farmer Wants A Wife?

We've finally made it! After four weeks of cattle mustering, country balls and tearful goodbyes our remaining farmers have made their final decisions in the Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 finale.
On Monday night's episode, Farmer Dustin chose Sophie and Farmer Todd chose Daisy. On Tuesday night's episode, it was Farmer Joe's time to face his final decision.
By the finale, the 33-year-old had whittled down his potential wives to two women - Sarah and Keely.
At the start of the episode, Joe set out to meet Sarah and Keely's family and friends before sharing a final date with each of the ladies.
First up, Joe headed to Queensland's Tambourine Mountain to meet Sarah's family and friends. Sarah's friend Em took Joe for a chat and asked him whether he was really ready to settle down.
She then asked him whether he was falling for Sarah and he replied "Um, yeah, I do, yeah". Em then chatted to Sarah and she said was concerned that Sarah's feelings for Joe might be deeper than Joe's feelings for Sarah.
During their final date, Joe and Sarah discussed the conversation before Sarah opened up about her feelings.
Next, Joe went to Yeppoon to meet Keely's family. At their final date, Keely asked Joe how he was feeling about her.
He said he "really liked her" and she "brightened his day". However, he was concerned about whether she would be able to settle in at the farm.
When it came the final decision, Sarah was the first to arrive. Joe told her she "took his breath away".
Then Keely arrived and Joe told her he "really loved being around her" but he feels like their "timing is wrong". Keely said she was "sad it was over" but that she wished Joe and Sarah "all the best".
Joe then told Sarah it "hasn't always been easy" between them but he can see himself "falling for her in the future".
Sarah said it was the "end of the beginning" and Joe said the "sky was the limit" now when it came to their relationship.
Are Farmer Joe And Sarah Still Together?
Unfortunately... it seems like these crazy kids didn't make it.
“By the reunion, they were already fighting and having major issues,” an insider told the publication. “The biggest one was that they hadn’t seen each other in the four weeks since filming wrapped.”
“I think they’re definitely over by now as Joe has been sliding into the DMs of some of the women from other farms on the show.”