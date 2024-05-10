Farmer Bert quickly became a fan favourite when we were first introduced to him on the latest season of Farmer Wants A Wife. The pineapple, dragon fruit and pumpkin farmer from Queensland seemed to be genuinely looking to find love on the reality TV show.
In the weeks since, his farm stay has been plagued with drama and tension between the women he invited back to the farm, leading to two women packing up their bags and heading home. There's even been a rumour that Bert decides to leave the show early as well.
In the first week, the 30-year-old farmer made the decision to send April home after she clashed with fellow contestant Karli during the first few episodes.
"I did my best to try and keep everybody happy and to try and not step on anyone's toes," he explained to Refinery29 Australia over the phone.
"I was busy the whole time with the farm, so for me, it was just easier to get the drama out of the household or try to keep it at the very minimum," he continues.
Just when things seemed to be settling down on the farm, it was announced the farmers would be meeting two new women who were chosen for them by their mothers.
When fan favourite Lauren heard more women could potentially be joining the original women on the farm, she decided to pack up her bags and head home.
“It’s really taken its toll on me. You place your heart in someone else’s hands, and it’s not easy,” she told producers as she packed up her bags. “Say goodbye to this chapter... it’s time for me to go.”
Lauren then went to break the news to Bert while he was on his date with the two new women at the local pub.
"I wanted to come chat to you because I’m really struggling,” she told Bert. “This whole process has been really hard for me. I’m not sure I can keep doing it, so I’ve packed my bags."
Bert was visibly upset to see Lauren go and told her not to be a "stranger".
Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, Bert said Lauren's decision to leave the show was "tough".
"It was awfully tough for Lauren," he said. "I didn't know she was leaving so it definitely caught me off guard and was pretty upsetting."
"I really like Lauren and having her just pack up and leave was really tough."