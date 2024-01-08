Harlow Trousers Are Madewell’s Bestselling Pants. Are They Worth The Hype?

“While a lot of people tend to stay away from satin pants for fear of appearing too formal, I like silky fabrics for the way they can instantly elevate simple basics like a button-down or a tee while remaining comfortable, unlike more structured pant styles. This pair, in particular, has a more casual feel thanks to the wide-leg hemline and loose fit. Speaking of which: If you are between sizes (I go between US sizes 4 and 6), I suggest sizing down as the fit is fairly oversized.