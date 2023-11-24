Everything You Need To Know About The Dessert Masters Finale

It's been the sweetest few weeks, but sadly, the finale of Dessert Masters is right around the corner. The grand finale week will kick off this coming Sunday with three delicious nights, culminating in the crowning of Australia's first-ever Dessert Master.
Yep, while it feels like we've only just settled in with our new favourite dessert show, we'll soon be saying goodbye to it for the year — but don't worry too much, season two has already been confirmed with Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon returning as co-judges.
Ahead, is everything you need to know about the grand finale of Dessert Masters.
When is the Dessert Masters finale?
The grand finale week of Dessert Masters is kicking off this coming Sunday 26 November. Grand finale week will take place over three nights, with the final Dessert Masters episode airing on Tuesday 28 November.
Who is in the Dessert Masters finale?
As we head into Sunday night's episode, it's actually a pretty full house over in the Dessert Masters kitchen, with only three contestants eliminated — Rhiann Mead, Morgan Hipworth, and Adriano Zumbo.
That leaves seven of Australia's greatest pastry chefs, chocolate connoisseurs, and baking experts to vie for the top prize. Those are: Andy Bowdy, Anna Polyviou, Gareth Whitton, Jess Liementara, Kay-Lene Tan, Kirsten Tibballs and Reynold Poernomo.
Who will win Dessert Masters?
At the moment, it's anyone's game. But Sportsbet's betting odds suggest there's a clear frontrunner to win Dessert Masters.
At the time of writing, Sportsbet places Gareth Whitton as the most likely to win ($1.83). Following him is Reynold Poernomo ($2.25) and Anna Polyviou ($5.00). According to Sportsbet, the least likely to win is Kay-Lene Tan ($11.00) followed by Andy Bowdy ($15.00).
We don't like to play favourites, but we can only hope that one of the women defies the odds and takes home the crown. Fingers crossed!
What do they win?
Besides taking home the knowledge that they are Australia's first Dessert Master, the winner will also take home a juicy $100,000 prize.
What should I expect for the final episodes?
I hope you're ready to say goodbye to some of your favourites — because we're about to see four (!) people eliminated from the competition in the next few days.
Sunday's episode will see two contestants eliminated. On Monday's episode, we'll see another two people go home. That will leave the final three contestants to battle it out in the finale.
The finale on Tuesday will see the finalists compete in a "two-course service challenge" with the top scorer crowned the champion.
May the best cook win!
MasterChef: Dessert Masters is now airing on Channel Ten and 10Play.