‘I Would Return In A Heartbeat’: Rhiannon Anderson & Brent Draper Talk MasterChef Comeback

They may have just finished competing in this season of MasterChef Australia, but Brent Draper and Rhiannon Anderson are ready for more. Keen to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Julie Goodwin, Poh Ling Yeow and Emelia Jackson, the 2023 grand finalists say they'd return to the show in a heartbeat in the capacity of a guest judge or special guest who sets a specific challenge.
"Oh, for sure. Definitely!" Draper tells Refinery29 Australia of what his response would be if producers called him, asking him to come back on the popular cooking show.
"You know, a little hibachi challenge would set me up perfectly," he laughs.
The 2023 winner says that while there are many reality TV shows that revolve around cooking, it's the wholesome nature of MasterChef that makes it appealing for contestants and viewers alike.
"I love MasterChef and I love what it's all about. It's one of the rare shows that's really about the food and the positivity. So, yeah so I would 100% come back and try to inspire a new batch of people."
Anderson, who finished as runner-up behind Draper, says she wouldn't hesitate to return to the show if the opportunity arose.
"I would return in a heartbeat, like 100%," Anderson tells us. "Honestly, the crew were amazing and they have made me feel very welcome and very much part of the family."
Having most recently worked in administration, Anderson explains that competing on MasterChef has allowed her to pursue a new path involving food. She wants to make sure future contestants have that opportunity as well, and would happily mentor them on that journey.
"I just feel completely blessed to have had this experience, and I just want to change my life," she says.
"I want to do something for me and I feel like this is going to give me the opportunity to do that. MasterChef is such an amazing platform and family, so yeah, I would definitely go back in a heartbeat."
After finishing as runner-up in a nail-biting grand finale last week, Anderson was awarded $40,000 to help make her food dreams come true. Meanwhile, Draper pocketed $250,000 as the winner and hopes to buy a boat, and then put the rest of the money towards his family and launching a mental health-focused cookbook.
MasterChef Australia is set to return in 2024, with Channel 10 already sharing a casting callout for Season 16. As for whether Draper and Anderson will get a call to come back... we'll just have to wait and see.