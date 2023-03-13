From I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to Australian Survivor, there are plenty of reality TV shows that put their contestants through their paces. However, none is quite like SAS Australia, which truly pushes its cast members to their limits.
The Channel 7 program returns in 2023 for Season 4, where a lineup of ambitious Australian celebrities will complete extreme tasks as they're overseen by real-life former special forces officers. Contestants will have their physical endurance put to the test while being subjected to sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing.
It's not just a matter of physical stamina that will get these celebs over the line, but also mental strength, as they face rough terrain and unpredictable conditions. With a new location and a fresh cast, there's plenty to look forward to on SAS this year.
On that note, here's the rundown of everything we know about SAS Australia 2023.
Who Is In The Cast?
Abbey Holmes, 32 – AFL Field Commentator
Anthony Mundine, 47 – World Champion Boxer
Boyd Cordner, 30 – Retired NRL Star
Cassie Sainsbury, 28 – Convicted Drug Smuggler
Dr Craig Challen, 57 – Thai Cave Rescue Hero
Craig McLachlan, 57 – Actor
Jason Akermanis, 46 – AFL Hall of Famer
Lindy Klim, 45 – Balinese Princess
Mahalia Murphy, 29 – International Rugby Star
Matthew Mitcham, 35 – Olympic Gold Diver
Peter Bol, 29 – Olympic Runner
Stephanie Rice, 34 – Olympic Gold Swimmer
Tim Robards, 40 – OG Bachelor
Zima Anderson, 25 – Actress
Who Is The Host Of SAS Australia?
There are no key hosts as such on SAS Australia, but rather, Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of DS (Directing Staff) are on board to oversee the contestants as they navigate each challenge. Middleton has been a part of the Aussie version of SAS since it first aired in 2020. Having been a UK Special Forces soldier, Royal Marines Commando and Royal Engineer in the British Army, Middleton has plenty of experience on the ground.
When Does SAS Australia Start?
The air date for SAS Australia 2023 is yet to be announced but it will air on Channel 7 and 7Plus later this year. It comes as part of a huge slate of reality TV for the network, including Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules and Farmer Wants A Wife.
Where Is SAS Australia Filmed?
This year, the cast and crew travel offshore to a secret base in the Middle East to film SAS Australia.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of SAS Australia.