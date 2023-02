Sure, social media is going crazy over this trend now, but its resurgence has been brewing for a while now. For example, back in 2021, Ariana Grande coached The Voice’s first live show wearing a version of Jennifer Garner’s iconic Versace mini dress from the "Thriller" dance routine scene in Suddenly 30 . “It was a dress that worked for the scene, for the character, and that’s why we picked it and that’s why she wore it,” the film’s costume designer Susie De Santo told The New York Times in 2021. Since then, multiple iterations of the dress have popped up online by retailers like Cider and Walmart.