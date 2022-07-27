At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Given we spent most of the the last few summers in lockdown, our 'going out' wardrobes are a little confused now that shindigs and events are back on the table — right in the depths of winter. But we've waited far too long to pass up an opportunity to dress up.
When it's too cold to function, let alone try to craft up some cold weather-friendly outfit ideas, all we can turn to are tops that are as cosy as they are dressy.
Enter: the flirty cardigan.
Arguably instigated by Jacquemus and his penchant for skin-baring knits, cardigans have gone from frumpy hand-me-downs and relics of our Tumblr eras to statement-making pieces worthy of a night out. These days, you'll find plenty of cardigans, all cut, twisted and reworked to amp up their drama while still keeping you (relatively) warm.
For the flirty cardigan styles we're doubling down on this winter, scroll on.