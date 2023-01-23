Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In February 2023

Alicia Vrajlal
Image courtesy of Stan
Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
We're already one month into the year, and while we often see endless Valentine's Day-themed TV and movie lists come February, I'm head over heels for the content that's not a rom-com coming our way in the next few weeks.
Stan's lineup for February includes a few TV dramas that are particularly driven by women protagonists, including the 10-part mysteries series, Poker Face. The show follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) who has the ability to determine when someone is lying. Viewers will get to see her hit the road in her Plymouth Barracuda to solve strange crimes. The series also stars Adrien Brody and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and is directed and written by Rian Johnson — the mastermind behind Knives Out.
Another Stan original series to look out for is Bad Behaviour. With all episodes dropping at once, this show is based on the book by Australian writer Rebecca Starford, set in the world of an exclusive girls' boarding school. Expect a coming-of-age series that exposes the ruthlessness of being a teenager in this environment, "where it’s bully or be bullied in the merciless struggle for social power".
Other titles to keep an eye out for include the second season of Bel-Air and Season 3 of Party Down.
Here is a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to Stan in February.

February 1

Hidden Assets: Season 1

February 2

Groundhog Day
The Dazzled
Charlotte Rampling: The Look

February 3

Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 4
BMF: Season 2, Episode 5
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 5

February 4

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 6

February 5

Maigret
Formula E Unplugged: Season 1

February 6

YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 4
I'm Gilda
Crimes of the Future

February 7

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 4
All American: Season 5, Episode 10

February 8

Unique Brothers
All Our Desires
Loveland

February 9

If I Were Rich
Panama

February 10

Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 5
BMF: Season 2, Episode 6
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 6
Workaholics: Seasons 1 - 6

February 11

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 7
A Good Man
John Wick Chapter 2
John Wick 3

February 12

Arsene Wenger: Invincible - Premiere
The Insult

February 13

YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 5
Blue Valentine
February 14

All American: Season 5, Episode 11
To Chiara
Clean

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
The Lego Movie: The Second Part

February 16

The Holy Family
The Survivor

February 17

Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 6
BMF: Season 2, Episode 7
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 7
Bad Behavior: Season 1 - Premiere
Walker: Season 3, Episode 11
Broad City: Seasons 1 - 5

February 18

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 8
Animaniacs (2020): Season 3 - Premiere
We'll Be Young and Beautiful
The Giants

February 19

Respect
The Humans

February 20

YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 6
Evil: Season 3
The Adopters
Welcome

February 21

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 5
Black Site

February 22

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3, Episode 4
Six Acts

February 23

Show Me The Money II - Premiere
The Missing: Seasons 1 & 2
Suzanne

February 24

Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 7
Bel Air: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
BMF: Season 2, Episode 8
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 8
Party Down: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
Walker: Season 3, Episode 12

February 25

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 9
The Desert Bride

February 26

Candyman (2021)

February 27

YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 7
Custody
Bra Boys

February 28

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 6
Killing Eve: Season 4
