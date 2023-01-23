Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In February 2023

We're already one month into the year, and while we often see endless Valentine's Day-themed TV and movie lists come February, I'm head over heels for the content that's not a rom-com coming our way in the next few weeks.
Stan's lineup for February includes a few TV dramas that are particularly driven by women protagonists, including the 10-part mysteries series, Poker Face. The show follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) who has the ability to determine when someone is lying. Viewers will get to see her hit the road in her Plymouth Barracuda to solve strange crimes. The series also stars Adrien Brody and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and is directed and written by Rian Johnson — the mastermind behind Knives Out.
Another Stan original series to look out for is Bad Behaviour. With all episodes dropping at once, this show is based on the book by Australian writer Rebecca Starford, set in the world of an exclusive girls' boarding school. Expect a coming-of-age series that exposes the ruthlessness of being a teenager in this environment, "where it’s bully or be bullied in the merciless struggle for social power".
Other titles to keep an eye out for include the second season of Bel-Air and Season 3 of Party Down.
February 1
Hidden Assets: Season 1
February 2
Groundhog Day
The Dazzled
Charlotte Rampling: The Look
February 3
Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 4
BMF: Season 2, Episode 5
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 5
February 4
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 6
February 5
Maigret
Formula E Unplugged: Season 1
February 6
YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 4
I'm Gilda
Crimes of the Future
February 7
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 4
All American: Season 5, Episode 10
February 8
Unique Brothers
All Our Desires
Loveland
February 9
If I Were Rich
Panama
February 10
Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 5
BMF: Season 2, Episode 6
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 6
Workaholics: Seasons 1 - 6
February 11
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 7
A Good Man
John Wick Chapter 2
John Wick 3
February 12
Arsene Wenger: Invincible - Premiere
The Insult
February 13
YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 5
Blue Valentine
February 14
All American: Season 5, Episode 11
To Chiara
Clean
February 15
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
The Lego Movie: The Second Part
February 16
The Holy Family
The Survivor
February 17
Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 6
BMF: Season 2, Episode 7
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 7
Bad Behavior: Season 1 - Premiere
Walker: Season 3, Episode 11
Broad City: Seasons 1 - 5
February 18
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 8
Animaniacs (2020): Season 3 - Premiere
We'll Be Young and Beautiful
The Giants
February 19
Respect
The Humans
February 20
YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 6
Evil: Season 3
The Adopters
Welcome
February 21
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 5
Black Site
February 22
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3, Episode 4
Six Acts
February 23
Show Me The Money II - Premiere
The Missing: Seasons 1 & 2
Suzanne
February 24
Your Honor: Season 2, Episode 7
Bel Air: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
BMF: Season 2, Episode 8
Poker Face: Season 1, Episode 8
Party Down: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
Walker: Season 3, Episode 12
February 25
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked: Season 15, Episode 9
The Desert Bride
February 26
Candyman (2021)
February 27
YOLO: Silver Destiny: Season 2, Episode 7
Custody
Bra Boys
February 28
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 6
Killing Eve: Season 4
