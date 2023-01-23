For Dorothy Wang, the show’s unquestionable lead (she made the jump from LA’s version to NYC at the end of the last season), transparency was key, especially when it came to sharing her life with viewers. While at the time of our interview, Wang hadn’t seen the series yet (unlike previous experiences in reality TV, she says the Bling Empire: New York cast weren’t allowed to see the final cut of the series before it premiered), she was all for — and insistent — that the crew capture her very real, day-to-day struggles with moving to a new city. “I want everything to be as authentic as possible, so if I’m going through something and having a hard time, I would be open to having the cameras come over and capture that," she tells Refinery29. "I try to be as open and vulnerable as I can.”