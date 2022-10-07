Tell Me Lies Has One Couple We’re Rooting For

This kind of open vulnerability, something Lucy and especially Stephen view as a weakness, is ultimately what makes Bree and Evan’s connection so strong and healthy — and enjoyable to watch. When Bree and Evan are finally physically intimate at the lake house, you can’t help but be excited, because they’re both entering the encounter fully aware of the others’ thoughts and intentions. As opposed to many of the other physical encounters in the series — like Bree and Tim, Lucy and Max, and even Lucy and Stephen— Bree and Evan know what they’re getting into, and who they’re saying yes to, and that makes the decision to sleep together all the more sexy and healthy. Because honestly, what could be sexier than baring your deepest insecurities to someone and then having them still accept you?