Tim isn’t necessarily the kind of guy that would commit violent assault — though his reaction to discovering Bree was a virgin when they had sex shows he’s still pretty shitty — but he clearly doesn’t care to read Bree’s body language. His lack of awareness is put into sharp contrast with Stephen, who, in the very same episode, listens to Lucy’s request to “go harder” when they are having sex in the exact same position. It’s the perfect example of how enthusiastic consent can increase pleasure in addition to providing safety for all partners involved. Lucy is clear about what she wants, Stephen responds accordingly, and they both enjoy it. Sure, he might be lying and gaslighting her, but at least he listens to what she wants in bed. As Dr. Henry says, “Enthusiastic consent [only] works when someone is paying attention.”