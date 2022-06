For my next look, I decided to opt for a non-traditional way to sport the butterfly top. As I mentioned before, I have a soft spot for white shirts which has transformed into a love for shirt dresses this season — a style that I’ve regularly styled with harnesses to provide a bit of structure to the otherwise flowy silhouette. So why not think of the butterfly top as a type of harness? The Edikted studded butterfly top provided just the right amount of detail to glam up the shirt dress and made the straight-out-of-2003 style look modern and dinner-appropriate, rather than club-ready.