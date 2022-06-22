Thanks to social media and the unprecedented transparency it's ushered in, Hollywood's best-kept hair secrets are now on full display. A few years ago, extensions and hair pieces were talked about in hushed tones — and now, they're flooding our Instagram feeds. But extensions don't just need to make your hair longer, they can also give you faux bangs.
"I've been using fake bangs for a long time," celeb hairstylist Kristin Ess tells Refinery29. Clearly, fringe is in — and Ess agrees: "Bangs are having a huge moment," she says. But apprehension is normal, which is why she's taken to faux options.
But how the heck do you use faux bangs at home? (Without looking like you're wearing a bad pageboy wig, that is?) Fret not, because Ess was happy to share an in-depth, step-by-step tutorial exclusively with Refinery29: "We're living in a time where you spill your secrets a little more," she says.
Click ahead to find out how Ess delivers enviable bangs — without the commitment — every time. At this point, scissors are her only competition.