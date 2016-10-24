This L.A. Hair Trend Is Huge — & It's SO Easy To Copy At Home

Thanks to social media and the unprecedented transparency it's ushered in, Hollywood's best-kept hair secrets are now on full display. A few years ago, extensions and hair pieces were talked about in hushed tones — and now, they're flooding our Instagram feeds. The latest, and most surprising, hair trickery to hit the mainstream? Faux bangs.
"I've been using fake bangs for a long time," celeb hairstylist Kristin Ess tells Refinery29. And you've definitely seen them on her clients. She's clipped them on for stars like Lucy Hale (on many occasions) and Jenna Dewan (just last week). Clearly, fringe is in — and Ess agrees: "Bangs are having a huge moment," she says. But apprehension is normal, which is why she's taken to faux options.
But how the heck do you use faux bangs at home? (Without looking like you're wearing a bad pageboy wig, that is?) Fret not, because Ess was happy to share an in-depth, step-by-step tutorial exclusively with Refinery29: "We're living in a time where you spill your secrets a little more," she says.
Click ahead to find out how Ess delivers enviable bangs — without the commitment — every time. At this point, scissors are her only competition.
"I've been using fake bangs for a long time," celeb hairstylist Kristin Ess tells Refinery29. And you've definitely seen them on her clients. She's clipped them on for stars like Lucy Hale (on many occasions) and Jenna Dewan (just last week). Clearly, fringe is in — and Ess agrees: "Bangs are having a huge moment," she says. But apprehension is normal, which is why she's taken to faux options.
But how the heck do you use faux bangs at home? (Without looking like you're wearing a bad pageboy wig, that is?) Fret not, because Ess was happy to share an in-depth, step-by-step tutorial exclusively with Refinery29: "We're living in a time where you spill your secrets a little more," she says.
Click ahead to find out how Ess delivers enviable bangs — without the commitment — every time. At this point, scissors are her only competition.