How The Black Pearsons Became The First Family Of This Is Us

Kelechi Watson: I realised as [Sterling and I] were doing it, I was like, "Oh my gosh, this is our last scene, just you and I." I made up some song about it. I don't [remember it] but it was catchy. And he just kept laughing and walking away. I would be looking into his eyes like, "Sterling, this is our last scene." And he would be like, "Stop it." And walk away. He was just not having it. And I can usually count on Sterling to be the sensitive one. I'm usually the one who's like, "Eh, we're fine." That day, when the scene wrapped, we hugged, and we embraced and everybody clapped. And he whispered something to me. It was something like, "I love you or love you homie.” And I don't even remember what it was because we were just caught up in the moment. And then I was like, "Sterling, this is it." And then he walked away again. And I was like, "Is he walking away to cry?" And people were like, "He probably walked away to cry." We don't know what he walked away to do, but he did walk away again. And that was it.