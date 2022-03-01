At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Apart from her good as hell bangers and candid TikTok videos, Lizzo is worshipped worldwide for her incredible twerking skills. Now, the 33-year-old musician is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and we get to watch the search play out on Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video.
On Instagram, Lizzo recently described the show as "the greatest moment" of her career to date, saying it was an opportunity to showcase more diverse body representation.
"Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BITCH IMMA DO IT," she wrote on her social media account.
Worlds away from the glittery fun of Lizzo's twerking universe comes a more serious, darker watch on the Prime — perfect if you're keen for a tense erotic thriller. Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Bic and Melinda Van Allen, a New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy and mistrust.
Other highlights on Prime Video this month include season 2 of the sci-fi comedy series Upload and the second season of Star Trek: Picard.
Here is the complete list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2022. Enjoy!
March 1
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Seasons 19-20
Dear John
The Last Kiss
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Hitch
Hotel Transylvania
March 3
Creed II
March 4
Picard – Season 2
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Lucy and Desi
March 11
Upload – Season 2
Pete The Cat – Season 2
March 16
Get Smart
March 17
The Girl In The Spider’s Web
March 18
Deep Water
Master
March 23
A Most Wanted Man
Fighting With My Family
March 24
The Domestics
March 25
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Bosch – Season 7
March 31
The Hustle
The Angry Birds Movie