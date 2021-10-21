Pinnock is one of the bold personalities making up the ensemble cast of new CBS original series GHOSTS. A remake of the popular BBC show of the same name, GHOSTS follows the misadventures of a young couple who inherit the historic Woodstone country estate only to discover that it is also inhabited by ghosts. Cursed to remain on earth instead of moving on to the afterlife, the spirits have been spending centuries haunting the mansion, eagerly awaiting the newest arrival to their eclectic group. Pinnock plays Alberta, the rowdiest member of the ghost family. Decked head to toe in the glitzy fashions of the 1920s with an equally over-the-top personality to match, Alberta is ever the show-woman — even in death. She annoys amuses her fellow ghosts to no end with songs from her hey-days, always ready to put on a show at a moment's notice.