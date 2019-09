Creators of FX's newest addition to the genre, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, are resurrecting their unique brand of vampiric comedy with an entirely new cast of characters in What We Do In The Shadows , a 10-episode series based on their film of the same name. Living together under one roof in Staten Island, these vampires' day-to-day lives are followed by a documentary crew. They came to America hundreds of years ago with a mission to conquer the newly-forming country; however, not all goes to plan. Now, in present day, their mission has all but been forgotten.