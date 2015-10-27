The comic premise is simple. It's basically two hours of imagining the funniest answers to the question: What would it really be like to live as a vampire in the 21st century? In essence, it's not as sexy or sparkly as it usually looks on the silver screen. The brilliant core of the movie's humor is in marrying the supernatural to the super ordinary — it brings the quotidian into the realm of the undead and fleshes out authentic and hilarious characters in the process.



Scenarios the gang faces include: a sink full of bloody dishes, trying to decide what to wear for a night out when you can’t see how you look in the mirror, turf wars with the local werewolves, trying to get yourself explicitly invited into a nightclub, and the difficulties of sticking to a strict diet without, you know, becoming rampant murderers. In this sense, it’s more “realistic” than Twilight or any other 21st-century bloodsucker fare.



