Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In October 2021

Drama! I don't like being part of it but watching it is a whole other story, and there's plenty of that to binge on Stan in October.
If you're on the hunt for a fresh series and don't mind it being a bit dark, One Of Us Is Lying could be your go-to. Based on the novel by Karen McManus, this high school drama is about what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. It's streaming on the same day as the US so you don't need to avoid social media spoilers.
I've been waiting for the second season of Love Life and if you're in the same boat, you'll be stoked to hear it releases towards the end of the month. Anna Kendrick's character Darby will pass the storyline onto a new protagonist, Marcus Watkins, played by Jackson Harper from The Good Place.
And Halloween viewing is sorted with a selection of horror movies including Saw 1-6, the complete A Nightmare on Elm Street collection, It (2017), Poltergeist (1982) and Final Destination (2000).
Here's a list of everything coming to Stan in October.
October 1
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 9
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 9
Welcome to Christmas
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
A Shoe Addicts Christmas
Marry Me At Christmas
A Rose for Christmas
A Perfect Christmas
Christmas Love Letter
Christmas Romance Al Dente
Batman: The Brave and The Bold S3
The Powerpuff Girls Dance Pantsed
The Powerpuff Girls Movie
Ben 10 Destroy All Aliens
Chowder: Season 3
Monster Beach: The Movie
Regular Show: Season 8
The Young Offenders: Season 3
Tom And Jerry's 50th Birthday Bash
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 2
October 2
About Schmidt
October 3
Billions: Season 5, Episode 12 - Final
Heels: Season 1, Episode 7
BMF: Season 1, Episode 2
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 8
David Attenborough's Life In Colour: Season 1
October 4
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 11
The Lucky One
All the Money in the World
Natural Sciences
October 5
The Founder
Happy 140
October 6
Sort Of: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 3
J. Edgar
Food and Shelter
October 7
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 7
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 3
Troy
In My Skin: Season 1
The Legendary Giulia
October 8
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
One Of Us Is Lying: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here!: Season 1, Episodes 19 - 24 - Premiere
The Accountant
A Clockwork Orange
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 3
October 9
Rock Of Ages
October 10
Heels: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
BMF: Season 1, Episode 3
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 9
The Conformist
October 11
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 12
Dead Man
The Last Hammer Blow
October 12
Envoy: Shark Cull - Premiere
We're The Millers
Lea
October 13
A Good Man: Season 1 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 4
Where To Invade Next
While at War
October 14
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 8
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 4
Underbelly Files: Infiltration
Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here
Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away
Leopardi
The Red Land (La Tierra Roja)
October 15
One Of Us Is Lying: Season 1, Episodes 4 - 6
The Hangover
The Hangover Part II
The Hangover Part III
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
The Aviator
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Bad Santa 2
Alice Miranda: A Royal Christmas Ball
Surviving Christmas
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 4
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
October 16
Boogie Nights
October 17
BMF: Season 1, Episode 4
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final
High Town: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
October 18
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 13
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 43
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Return to Gandhi Road
October 19
Interview With the Vampire
Greenery Will Bloom Again
October 20
The State of Texas vs Melissa - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 5
Still Life
October 21
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 9
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 5
Poltergeist (1982)
Room 212
October 22
One Of Us Is Lying: Season 1, Episodes 7 - 8 - Final
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 44
Curious George: Season 14 - Premiere
A Nightmare On Elm Street
A Nightmare On Elm Street II
A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare On Elm Street IV: Dream Master
A Nightmare On Elm Street V: Dream Child
A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
Beyblade Burst: Rise
Beyblade Burst: Surge
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 5
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 2
October 23
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
October 24
BMF: Season 1, Episode 5
High Town: Season 2, Episode 2
Final Destination (2000)
October 25
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 45
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 14
Joe
Happy Ending
October 26
All American: Season 4, Episode 1 - Premiere
Nonnas On the Run
October 27
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 6
Renegades
The Loved Ones
Corpus Christi
October 28
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 6
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Bay: Season 2
DALIDA
October 29
Walker: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 46
Sisterhood: Season 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 6
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 3
Summertime
An Almost Ordinary Summer
October 30
The Last Samurai
Family Photo
October 31
BMF: Season 1, Episode 6
High Town: Season 2, Episode 3
It (2017)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
