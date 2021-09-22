Every Complex Character In AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself So Far

Inspired by the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait's notorious decision to kill off Kevin's wife (played by Erinn Hayes), Kevin Can F**k Himself champions the typical sitcom wife character, who is too often used to prop up a mediocre leading man. The AMC series begins with a pretty basic sitcom set up: Allison (Emmy-winner Annie Murphy) is a gorgeous, reasonable wife to schlubby man-child named Kevin (Eric Peterson). In the sitcom world where her husband lives, the colours are bright, the laugh track is loud, and practising beer pong in the middle of the afternoon is a perfectly charming thing for a grown man to do. In Allison's world, however, things are a bit darker. The lights are dimmer, the colours are muted, and Kevin's antics are more infuriating than charming.