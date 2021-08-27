September can't come soon enough. Why? some highly anticipated titles on my to-watch list will finally drop on Amazon Prime Video.
First up is Cinderella featuring Camilla Cabello front and centre as the heroine. With Billy Porter stepping in as Fab G (move over classic fairy godmother), brace yourself for old-school nostalgia but with a bold, musical twist.
If you're an Aussie drama lover like me, you'll be pleased to know the Packed To The Rafters cast is back with Back To The Rafters. Picking up six years since we last saw the Rafter family, we'll see the new life that Dave (Eric Thomson) and Julie (Rebecca Gibney) have made for themselves in the country with daughter Ruby. But not all is so bliss once we catch up on what's been happening in the lives of the rest of the family. Expect laughs, honesty and love all around.
Advertisement
Another highlight is Everybody's Talking About Jamie, a feel-good story about a British teenager who dreams of performing as a drag queen, plug Nine Perfect Strangers fans are in for a treat as new episodes continue to drop each Friday.
Here is a list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. Enjoy!
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 1-8 (01/09/21)
Lularich: Season 1 (10/09/21)
Back To The Rafters (17/09/21)
Movies
Ammonite (01/09/21)
Fences (01/09/21)
Anomalisa (01/09/21)
Goat (01/09/21)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (03/9/21)
Cinderella (03/09/21)
Dawn Raid (05/09/21)
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (07/09/21)
The Voyeurs (10/09/21)
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man (14/09/21)
Monster Hunter (14/09/21)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie (17/09/21)
Dreamland (17/09/21)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 (21/09/21)
The Lego Movie (21/09/21)
The Outpost (23/09/21)
Birds Of Paradise (24/09/21)
Inglourious Basterds (26/09/21)
Dreambuilders (28/09/21)
Dragon Rider (30/09/21)
The Dry (30/09/21)
Mother! (30/09/21)