If you're an Aussie drama lover like me, you'll be pleased to know the Packed To The Rafters cast is back with Back To The Rafters. Picking up six years since we last saw the Rafter family, we'll see the new life that Dave (Eric Thomson) and Julie (Rebecca Gibney) have made for themselves in the country with daughter Ruby. But not all is so bliss once we catch up on what's been happening in the lives of the rest of the family. Expect laughs, honesty and love all around.