18 Of Our Fave Australian Homeware Brands If You’re In Your Interior Decorator Era

In a world of TikTok recommendations and Pinterest mood boards, it can be hard to know what’s worth the money – especially when it comes to homewares.
To help you cut through the noise, we’ve curated a list of Australia’s best homeware brands. From bedding to candles, you’ll (hopefully) find something that suits your style and helps support local businesses while you’re at it.
In The Roundhouse
Co-founded by The Daily Edited’s Alyce Tran, In The Roundhouse creates fresh, colourful, modern homewares – without the price tag you’d find at luxury stores.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From the bestselling Italian range to the latest Tarot collection (created in collaboration with British artist Tatiana Alida), your dinner party guests will be saying ‘Bellissimo’ in no time.
You, Me & Bones
Halloween is right around the corner and what better way to call in the spooky season than with You, Me & Bones? Hand-made in Melbourne, the candle brand has a bunch of darkly-themed homewares that will quirk up any living room. Our personal favourites are the anatomically-correct heart and creepy doll heads.
If you’re Melbourne-based, You, Me & Bones is holding a stall at the Pedestrian Group x BWS Oksoberfest event, on October 28th. Held at the Brunswick Foodstore, You, Me & Bones will be part of the (refreshingly) new, one-day sober event that aims to change stereotypes around needing alcohol to have fun. There'll be different drinks for different tastebuds, making everyone feel welcome.
Kip & Co
Female-founded Kip & Co has quickly become a staple in the homes of Australians. From colourful glassware to soft bedsheets, Kip & Co can make shopping for tea towels a fun and stylish experience.
Be sure to check out its latest collaboration with Ernabella Arts, the longest continuously running Indigenous Art Centre in Australia. 50% of all profits from the collection will go back into Ernabella Arts.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fazeek
Whilst colourful glassware has been trending for the last couple of years, Australian brand Fazeek may be the one to have started it all.
Featuring chic fruit bowls, carafes, coupe glasses and oil burners, buying Fazeek pieces will turn your home into an It girl's dream. I mean, who said homewares had to be boring?
Nonna’s Grocer
Inspired by their great grandparents’ Daylesford fruit store, sisters Madeleine and Isabel Hoy created Nonna’s Grocer. The duo sells fun food-inspired candles that double as homewares.
Our personal pick are the tomato candles. They'll definitely up your Friday night tablescaping process.
Loop Home
Frustrated by the lack of transparency within the bed and bath textiles space, Marcus Nelson founded Loop Home in 2021. The brand sells bath mats and towels (both hand and body) as well as sheet sets. Made with organic cotton, Loop Home takes sustainability in the bath and bedroom one step further through its program, Re-Loop.
Once you’re finished with your piece, Re-Loop will provide a credit for returned goods so that they can be upcycled (or looped) into new products. We love to see it.
Roomie
A bedroom should be a sanctuary and what better way to make it a space you want to spend time in than curating a sleek bedding collection? Roomie is a Sydney-based brand that marries aesthetics and ethics.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It’s range of colourful, 100% organic cotton sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers are made in small batches and will have you spending even more time tucked up in bed.
Em on Holiday
Known for its beachy clothes range, Em On Holiday also creates homewares, so you can take your aesthetic into the bedroom.
The towels and oven mitts will add a pop of colour to your home that may usually be reserved for your Em On Holiday swimwear collection.
Hommey
While it first began with a humble pillow, Hommey has now transformed into a homewares brand that is big on luxe comfort. Its cosy robes are certainly Instagram-worthy and its reversible, coloured throw blankets can be flipped depending on your mood.
If you’re looking to change up your home, for less, try one (or some) of Hommey’s well-known pillows to mix and match your sofa or bed.
Emro Designs
Founded by Minjungbal woman Emma Rolls in 2020, Emro Designs creates homewares that tell a story. From wallpaper to rugs, this 100% Aboriginal-owned and operated business is one to keep on your radar when you want to add some colour to your space.
Didi and Dora
Didi and Dora's homeware pieces will take you right back to summer holidays spent at your grandparent's place (in the coolest way, of course).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Melbourne-based store sells curated vintage furniture plus art, rugs and ceramics made by local makers. The chic curation of second-hand pieces will help you find unique homewares to make your space truly yours.
Designstuff
If you're also on ScandiTok then Designstuff is the store for you. The Scandinavians know that minimalist items that are as functional as they are beautiful, is key for building a home.
The Australian online store stocks niche Nordic brands with a range of price points. Buying a dish rack never looked so chic.
Sarah Ellison.
The eponymous label, Sarah Ellison., was founded by the former interior stylist in 2017. Since then, Sarah Ellison. has grown to be the it-girl brand of Australian homewares.
The luxe designs are chic, without the triple zero price tag that can come with buying a bed frame. Shop Sarah Ellison. if you're looking to modernise your space with a new bedside or sofa.
Alex and Trahanas
Sydney-based brand Alex and Trahanas creates homewares that could be seen on a farm-stay in the Italian countryside. Starting from their love of the Mediterranean, friends Alexandra Heard and Heleena Trahanas aim to bring a slice of Euro summer to your tables in Australia.
The rotation of ceramics will be a mainstay in your home for decades.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Suku Home
Just like its clothes, lifestyle brand Suku Home will add a pop of colour to your bedroom. Described as 'Bedwear', Suku Home's bedding is inspired by founder Chrissy Lafain's childhood in Indonesia.
Make sure to nab a robe or loungewear if you want to match your style to your bed (we wouldn't blame you).
Lawn Bowls
Designed by Brisbane artist Finn O'Sullivan, Lawn Bowls creates unique glass crockery such as plates and bowls. The brand explores how decorative objects can enrich our domestic spaces and trust us, these childlike designs will have your guests in awe over the breakfast table.
Paire
Known for its comfy socks and loungewear, Melbourne-based brand Paire has recently delved into the world of homewares with its towel range.
Crafted from its famous Supreme AirFibre, Paire claims its towels are more absorbent and will dry 50% faster than regular towels. Plus, they look super stylish in your bathroom.
Aeyre
Most Australians will know Reliquia Collective for its jewellery, and its homeware brand Aeyre is just as chic. Featuring checked towels, coasters, candles and trays, your home will look as stylish as your jewellery box in no time.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT